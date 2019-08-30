Familiar face at Filey academy

There’s a familiar face at the top at Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy.

Angela Clark, deputy headteacher with 20 years experience at the Padbury Avenue school, has become head of school following the retirement of Denise Crosier.

Filey is a long way from Australia where Mrs Clark was born, but she moved here as a child and attended Scalby secondary school in Scarborough.

She said: “I always spent a lot of time here as a child because grandma was a Filey girl.”

After starting her teaching career in Skipsea, Mrs Clark moved three years later to Filey CE Nursery and Infants School, as it then was, as a Year 1 and 2 teacher. Over two decades she progressed to assistant head and then deputy head.

Mrs Clark said: “This is a wonderful school – the children are so enthusiastic and always keen to learn.

“We’ve always been a creative school and this is something I’m really passionate about – we’ll be introducing a ‘creativity passport’ this year, so children can record their creative experiences.”

Mrs Clark is married to Rob, who runs a garage in the town and has a teenage son, Joe, who is studying A levels at Scarborough Sixth Form College.