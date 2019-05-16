Filey childcare facility 'requires improvement' following Ofsted inspection

A childcare facility in Filey “requires improvement” following a recent inspection by Ofsted.

Filey Childcare, in Padbury Avenue, was subject to a visit on April 16, and was observed during teaching activities, subject to a management meeting and obtained feedback from parents.

The facility, which cares for children aged up to 14, had to “ensure Ofsted is notified of all events which may affect the suitability of people who care for children” and “complete and maintain accurate records, to share information effectively with Ofsted and other agencies, and to ensure the safe and efficient management of the setting” to meet requirements.

The quality and standards of the early years provision was previously rated as “good” in its inspection in February 2016.

The inspector drew conclusions that the effectiveness of leadership and management and personal development, behaviour and welfare “requires improvement”.

She added that there are “weaknesses in leadership which have an impact on the safe and efficient management of the setting overall”.

However, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for children were rated “good”.

Additionally, “staff have a thorough understanding of how to help children make good progress” and “children are working in the stages expected for their age”.