Filey Ebor Academy achieve more grade 8s and 9s at GCSE than ever

Filey Ebor Academy achieved more grade 8s and 9s in this year's GCSE results than ever before.

This year three grade 9s and 11 grade 8s were awarded, beating last year when no grade 9s were achieved and only 5 grade 8s and 2017 when there was one grade 9 and eight grade 8s.

57 per cent of all students gained a grade 4 and above in English, and 56 per cent in maths.

Having invested in creative subjects, the school saw 91 per cent of students who took textiles, 75 per cent who took music and 67 per cent who took art achieve grade 4 and above.

Head teacher Terry Cartmail said: "As an academy we have deliberately invested in the creative subjects and have not simply focused on EBACC subjects.

"We believe a much broader curriculum is important for all of our students"

Individual student successes were Jane Baker who achieved two grade 9, two 8s, an 8-7 in Science, three 7s and a l2D in iMedia (equivalent to a 7.)

Morgan Richardson was awarded one grade 9, six grade 8s and two 6s and Beth Jennings and Katy Hartley gained 5s, 6s and 7s across the board - Katy also picked up an 8 in DT.

Mr Cartmail continued: "These great results are due to the continued hard work of all our talented staff and students along with the great support of our parents.

"I am extremely proud of all of their hard work this year and know that we will continue to improve due to our relentless focus on improving the quality of learning and teaching at our academy."