Mastering the art of the tactful exit is a vital skill, she says 🥂

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freshers’ weeks and orientation events are kicking off at universities across the UK

New students are encouraged to make the most of it - especially when it comes to trying new things

One student also advises newcomers to scout out a good place to study early on

But ultimately, she says they should spend the next week in a way that’s fun and enjoyable for them as a person

Starting university is a time of excitement, and can be a lot of fun. But it can also bring with it new challenges, as young people adapt to a brand new social and academic landscape.

Freshers’ week – a kind of orientation to help this year’s new students settle into university life – will kick off in the next week or two across many UK universities. As a new student, you’ll probably want to make the most of it, as well as all of the other exciting opportunities which can help you start your university life on the right foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can even be a little daunting. You don’t want to stretch yourself too thin, after all, nor do you want to end up with a bad case of FOMO (fear of missing out). Early career experts at student job site Higherin have spoken to one of their recent placement students – Lucy – for her advice on smashing that all-too-important first week.

Here’s what she had to say:

New students should try to make the most of freshers' week | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Five tips for making it through your first weeks at university

1. Make friends with your kitchen fridge

“While it’s tempting to rely on takeaways during Freshers’ Week, the real key to success lies in mastering the shared fridge,” Lucy said. This could not only save you money, but help you meet others in your hall of residence.

“Label your food to avoid it ‘mysteriously disappearing’, but also don’t forget to use it as a conversation starter,” she continued. “Kitchen life is where some of the strongest friendships are formed, so go beyond just storing your meals – trade recipes, share snacks, or organise a communal dinner. You’ll find your flatmates’ culinary skills (or lack thereof) both entertaining and bonding.”

2. Fake it until you make it

An important part of going off to university is trying new things; discovering your passions and growing as a person. “We all know freshers' fair can be overwhelming, with an overload of clubs and societies desperate for your attention. Here’s a tip: sign up for everything,” Lucy says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, we mean everything. From cheese tasting to parkour, commit to things you’ve never heard of – then, pick and choose later. You’ll end up finding unexpected hobbies, and you’ll never run out of conversation starters during icebreakers. Plus, free society T-shirts are always a win,” she added.

3. Scout out the library – or a study centre – early on

Amongst all the fun and partying you’ll be enjoying come freshers’ week, Lucy recommended new students try to take a quick trip to the library during their first week on campus.

“It’s usually empty, and it’s the perfect time to figure out the best study spots before deadlines hit,” she said. “Locate the quiet areas, group study rooms, and the best seats. You’ll thank yourself later when assignments roll around, and you know exactly where to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Master ‘the art of the exit’

Freshers’ week has a reputation for rife with parties. “Drinking every night might sound fun, until it's not,” she continued.

“One crucial freshers' week skill is mastering the art of the exit. If you're not feeling an event, don't be afraid to leave early,” she said. “The key? Have a convincing, light-hearted excuse ready. In the whirlwind of freshers, there’s no shame in recharging, so perfect your exit strategy and never look back.”

5. Spend it how you want to

Freshers week could come with an enormous amount of pressure to try and fit in, make friends and enjoy yourself. It’s all too easy to end up with FOMO, especially if you do end up saying no to something.

“However, it can also be an overwhelming time, getting used to the new setting, new responsibilities and lots of change,” Lucy said. “Make sure you’re spending the week in a way that’s comfortable for you – whatever that looks like – so you can ease yourself into your new life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haven’t quite got your uni plans sorted yet? We’re here to help. Here is our advice on navigating Clearing for those still looking to secure a place – and here’s everything you need to know about student loans.