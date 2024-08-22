GCSE: Fyling Hall School near Whitby 'significantly outperforms' UK average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fyling Hall School is delighted to congratulate its students on their “exceptional” GCSE results.

Key highlights of this year’s exam results include:

• Grades 9-7: 20%

• Grades 9-5: 69%

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fyling Hall School students pick up their GCSE results.

• Grades 9-4: 86%

• Five or more passes: 87%

Founded in 1923, Fyling Hall School is proud to remain a non-selective institution, dedicated to providing a nurturing, family-like environment where every pupil is encouraged to achieve their personal best.

This year’s outstanding results are a testament to the hard work and perseverance of its students, supported by the unwavering dedication of our talented staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fyling Hall School students pick up their GCSE results.

As GCSE marking returns to pre-pandemic standards, the school at Robin Hood’s Bay is particularly proud of the ‘Class of 2024’.

With 86% of all grades falling between 9-4, students have significantly outperformed the UK average of 67% and the Yorkshire average of 64%.

Headmaster Mr Steven Allen said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements.

“Their results are a testament to their determination and to the supportive environment we cultivate here at Fyling Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As our founder, Mab Bradley, believed, ‘the days that make us happy make us wise,’ and our students’ happiness and success are at the heart of everything we do.

“With a diverse curriculum, small class sizes, and a focus on individual growth, Fyling Hall not only prepares students for academic success but also equips them with the resilience and skills needed for life beyond school.

"As our students receive their results and look towards the future, we celebrate their achievements and wish them continued success.”

Visit https://fylinghall.org/ for more information about the school.