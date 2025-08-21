GCSE results: Lady Lumley's School 'couldn’t be prouder' after record breaking year

Hundreds of smiling students arrived at the school to open their long-awaited GCSE results.

Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering has welcomed many ‘beaming’ faces today (August 21), after their students receive record breaking GCSE results.

A spokesperson for Lady Lumley’s School said: “Lady Lumley’s Year 11 have absolutely smashed it! Congratulations to all our Year 11 who collected their GCSE and BTEC results today, they have every right to be proud of themselves. This year group have broken the record, which was set in 2024, giving exciting and diverse progression routes.

“At all thresholds, Lady Lumley’s students have excelled. With an amazing 69% of students getting a 5+ in English and Maths and 80% getting 4+ in English and Maths, our students have ‘over performed’ compared to the local and national picture.

“The success of our students is deep and wide, and they will contribute skills, knowledge and qualification to their community securing grades over 10% above national averages.

“Tristan Bouvier is delighted with seven grade 9s and two 7s, Sarah Lowther with six at grade 9, including a 9 for Further Maths and four at grade 8, they will continue to thrive at Lady Lumley’s Sixth Form. Isabelle Horsfall, Isobel Yeabsley and Sophie McGuire have a fistful of 7-9 grades as has Jenson Brand, Isaac Goodfellow and Aidan Brennan. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alice Timm and Noah Usher arrived in a tractor to receive their results with Alice leaping for joy and will be back to Lady Lumley’s in September and Noah will be progressing to more agriculture."

Clair Foden, Headteacher, said: “To see so many beaming expressions and relieved families as a fitting reward for all their hard work, I couldn’t be prouder of our students’ success.”

Any students who are interested in joining the Sixth Form can contact Mr Carter, head of Sixth Form, on [email protected].