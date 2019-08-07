Graduation joy for CU students at Spa ceremony

The first students to start their courses at CU Scarborough’s new campus have celebrated their graduation.

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, hosted the ceremony at Scarborough Spa – and degrees were awarded to double the number of students compared to last year.

And the students who began their courses when CU Scarborough’s new campus on Ashburn Road opened in 2016 received their degrees at the ceremony.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and CEO of Coventry University John Dishman opened proceedings, and was followed by speeches from Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Coventry University, as well as Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor (interim) of CU Scarborough Kay Fraser.

Students were then presented their degrees from Gareth Smith, head of student affairs at CU Scarborough.

Further speeches were then given by graduates Jessica O’Neill and Michael Jenkins, who spoke fondly about their time studying at CU Scarborough.

The graduates and their friends and families then enjoyed a champagne reception in the Spa to finish the day.

Graduates also included those who started on an Access to Higher Education course when teaching used to happen out of the Spa.

One of these students was Jonathan Dodds, who earned a BSc (Hons) degree in Biological & Chemical Sciences after completing an Access course.

He said: “Having CU Scarborough in the town meant I could live at home and work at a local holiday park while completing my degree.

“I’m grateful for support given to me whilst at CU Scarborough and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.”

Kay Fraser, associate pro-vice chancellor of CU Scarborough, said: “This graduation ceremony was an extremely important event for CU Scarborough – we have seen an incredible amount of growth since opening four years ago and it was great to see the first cohort of students who started at our new campus receive their degrees.

“I would like to congratulate all the students on their achievements and wish them the very best for the future.”