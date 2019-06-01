Hat-trick of 'outstanding' Ofsted reports for Scarborough's Childhaven Nursery

A Scarborough nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ for the third time in a row.

Childhaven Nursery on Belgrave Crescent has just recently made it past its 70th anniversary. The outcome of their latest inspection is another cause for celebration.

Childhaven Nursery celebrate their latest outstanding Ofsted.

Co-headteachers Kathryn Firth and Claire Curtis said they are both “delighted” and “proud” for being able to sustain the outstanding rating.

Kathryn believes the reason why the nursery is so successful is because they are a teacher-led school with “highly qualified staff” who provide children with “a unique experience in their earliest years”.

With management and interaction, Kathryn acknowledges that staff have created an “excellent” nursery where, as stated by inspector Geoffrey Dorrity, “children are consistently engaged throughout the day as curious and independent learners”.

Praised by the Ofsted report was also the quality of staff who are “highly skilled at questioning and prompting children to reflect on their thinking”.

With 81 children on roll, aged between 2 and 5, Childhaven provides three floors worth of space to learn and play in. This includes an outdoor playground with slides, gazebos and sand tubs.