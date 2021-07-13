Anyone interested in a career in health can apply for the brand-new T Level

Anyone interested in a career in health can apply for the brand-new T Level, that will be available at Scarborough TEC from September 2021, and will deliver realistic, employer-backed training with a nationally recognised qualification.

T Levels have been designed with leading employers to deliver the skills young people need to continue their education at university or go straight out into the world of employment. They provide the same UCAS points as three A Levels and offer more classroom study than apprenticeships.

Students are also required to undertake an industry placement of at least 45-days to help young people learn what a real career is like. Cheryl Eade, Head of Service Industries at Scarborough TEC, said: “We are very excited to be one of the only providers in Scarborough that will be delivering these Government-backed qualifications.

“T Levels are being introduced gradually across the UK and for us to be able to offer them at Scarborough TEC is going to give young people who wish to enter the Health sector a head start when it comes to their employability in those sectors.”

The college also offers a Teaching Academy route, which combines A Level study in Sociology, Psychology with an Applied General qualification in Early Years and enables students to progress onto further teacher training courses at university.

For anyone thinking about going into Higher Education and studying for a degree who feels held back by a lack of qualifications or confidence, three new Access to Higher Education pathways could give you the confidence you need and help you unlock your potential.

Access to Higher Education qualifications allow people with a mature attitude towards learning, who may not have reached their full potential at school, or lack traditional qualifications, to return to education and succeed.

These courses are designed to build confidence, develop academic skills and fully prepare you for university. The pathways that will be available at include:

- Education

- Health

- Policing and the Social Justice System.

The College has also added two exciting new courses to its growing number of Higher Education programmes, offered in collaboration with Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology (IoT), in incredible, brand-new facilities at the Filey Road campus in Scarborough.

The FdSc Cyber Security and FdSc Digital Design programmes offer the chance to join the digital revolution and study for a Higher Education qualification

The FdSc Cyber Security will prepare you for a career in cyber security and similar fields of digital forensics, cryptography and computer-related employment. This course will focus on establishing a sound base of knowledge and skills in programming, networking, hardware, databases, and security.

If you’re interested in digital design-based solutions, the FdSc Digital Design can be inventive, elegant, and rewarding. Taking a problem from a client or business then designing and producing a solution is not only professionally satisfying but in high demand in all areas of business, locally, nationally and across the world. This two-year programme will prepare you for working in a digital design studio, with the technical, professional, and interpersonal skills required to be successful in this field.