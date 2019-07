Hunmanby Primary School was one of five in the area to attend Scarborough College’s annual Year 5 Science Day.

This year the children had the task of assisting the CSI team in solving the mysterious disappearance of Dr Dusty-Pants.

A college spokesman said: “Thanks to all the sixth formers and staff for putting together an inspiring science day.

“Congratulations to all the schools, including Hunmanby, for being awarded the CSI certificates.”