"I’m proud of all of them," says St Augustine's head teacher of student's GCSE results

The headteacher at St Augustine's has congratulated year 11 students on their GCSE results.

The school said staff are very proud of the results achieved by the 114 pupils in the 2019 cohort.

St Augustine's School pupils Amelia O'brien and Martina Mazzocato celebrate their results. PIC: Richard Ponter

Head teacher, Mark Taylor, said, “I don’t want to single out just those pupils with lots of grades 8 and 9, because pupils at all ability levels worked really hard, and I’m proud of all of them”.

St Augustine's said the students' hard work over the past two years together with support of teachers and support staff had led to many achieving very impressive sets of grades.

Many pupils came into school on Thursday morning to collect their results and share their celebrations with friends and school staff.

Further education providers were also at the school to help pupils finalise their choices for the next stage in their education.

The school's combined English and maths provisional results were 47 per cent at level 5 and above, though they said they would submit several papers for remarks.