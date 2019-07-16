In pictures - Graham School, Scarborough's prom night 2019

They all enjoyed a fantastic evening of food, dance and entertainment.

1. Proms 2019: Graham School Daisy, Hoby and Basant. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Proms 2019: Graham School Ms Nobel and her dancers. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Proms 2019: Graham School Mollie, Maya, Hayden, Ariel, Sophie, Amy, Bruno, Maria, Hannah and Leeja. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Proms 2019: Graham School Head of Year 11, Mr White, with Manuel and Mr Farrell. ugc Buy a Photo

View more