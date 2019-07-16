Iona and Annabel.

In pictures - Graham School, Scarborough's prom night 2019

More than 200 year 11 students and staff from Graham School were out to impress with an evening of sophisticated frocks and sharp suits at their prom.

They all enjoyed a fantastic evening of food, dance and entertainment.

Daisy, Hoby and Basant.

1. Proms 2019: Graham School

Ms Nobel and her dancers.

2. Proms 2019: Graham School

Mollie, Maya, Hayden, Ariel, Sophie, Amy, Bruno, Maria, Hannah and Leeja.

3. Proms 2019: Graham School

Head of Year 11, Mr White, with Manuel and Mr Farrell.

4. Proms 2019: Graham School

