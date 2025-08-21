A spokesperson for Scarborough UTC said: “We are celebrating the best ever GCSE results the UTC has seen since opening.

“English has far surpassed the national position, with 85% of the students securing at least a standard pass in English, with maths closely following at 72%. “Students in engineering manufacture have been supported with specialist equipment, employer sponsorship and workshop experience to reach results that exceed the national position by over 20%. Of particular note is Max Atton who worked tirelessly to take on 11 GCSEs, nine of which were at Grade 8 or above, including a Grade 9 for Further Maths - well done Max.

“Last week the UTC was delighted to achieve sixth form results averaging at distinction grade (equivalent to grade A at A level) in our specialist areas of Engineering, Digital and Health.

"As a result of achieving first place in the national finals in the F1 in schools' competition (STEM racing), one student was offered a fully paid place to study Mechanical Engineering at Aston University, his excellent D*D* grades in Engineering meant he was able to secure this offer. All of our year 13 students were able to progress successfully onto destinations of their choice, most moving onto STEM related careers, apprenticeships and Higher Education.

“The UTC experience is not just about results - annual work experience for all of our students in Year 10 to Year 13 - which next year includes work experience abroad as part of the Turing scheme; half termly experiences, trips and workshops come together with excellent results to secure strong futures in the fields of engineering, health and digital pathways; we couldn't have been more delighted with what our students have achieved.

"We are still accepting students into our vibrant sixth form to study A levels and specialist courses, please do drop into the UTC to meet staff today; bring your results, or alternatively email [email protected] to arrange a meeting.

"In addition, we will be opening up applications for the new Year 9 for 2026 imminently, we are certain that there will be high demand for our 90 places, get in quick and use the application form on our website to apply.”

1 . Scarborough UTC GCSE results Lewis Fowler, Jess England and Dan Moon. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough UTC GCSE results Dylan reads his results. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough UTC GCSE results Vishnu Panchadsaram and Harry Pawson celebrate with teacher Annabelle Atkinson. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Scarborough UTC GCSE results Max Atton celebrates. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales