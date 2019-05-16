Lifestyle Challenge: A project for youngsters to support communities in North Yorkshire

A project to get youngsters involved in supporting their communities begins today in North Yorkshire and York.

Led by North Yorkshire Police, the Lifestyle Challenge runs over the summer holidays and aims to give young people aged 10 - 17 a positive project to do over the long break.

Young people work with their friends in teams to come up with an idea for work that they can carry out over the summer holidays. Their ideas will benefit someone or something in the community - like clearing up a park, or raising money for a charity.

They have until the first week of September to work on their project, recording all they do in a log book. Their work is then submitted for judging, with the winners attending a glittering awards ceremony at York Racecourse in November to receive their prizes.

Teams wanting to take part can register online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/lifestyle. They will be sent a registration pack, including a log book to record all their work and a handbook with lots of help and advice. The first 100 young people to register also receive a limited-edition Lifestyle 2019 t-shirt.

Last year youngsters from across the county got involved in Lifestyle, including teams from Richmond, Scarborough, Whitby, Thirsk, Craven, Hawes, Bedale, Tadcaster, Selby and Ripon.

Some of the activities and projects that took place were:

• Raised money from raffles for Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Foster Care Association (SWRFCA)

• Helped the older people in a community by designing a colourful 'beach-themed garden' and raising money for plants

• Put on a swing-themed afternoon for a local care home

• Got involved in 'Beat the Heat', a campaign to help inform elderly resident of the danger of hot weather and raised funds to supply water to reinforce their message

• Completed a sponsored scooter ride to raise money for a local play park

• Helped to keep a beach clean and raised money for Whitby Beach Sweep Team to buy cleaning equipment

• Conducted a litter pick and cleaned-up the local skate park

• Collected for foodbanks, plus collected bags of household items and clothing for donation to local charity shops

• Organised a 1940s/50s fun day for residents

• Made bird and hedgehog boxes, plus support local residents by making cakes and attending event days including dementia support groups

Last year's winners attended an activity holiday at Bewerley Park in April 2019, spending an action-packed week canoeing, zip-wiring, orienteering and mountain-biking.

Sergeant Neil Northend, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "The Lifestyle Challenge is a productive, fun and rewarding way to spend the summer holiday and, as we see every year, has some genuinely inspirational results.

"It's clear that these projects benefit not only young people, by giving them an activity to get stuck into over the summer holidays, but also our communities as well. Lifestyle is now in its seventh year, and I'm sure 2019 is going to be a great one - everyone here at North Yorkshire Police is looking forward to seeing the results."

To find out more about the Lifestyle Challenge, and to register your team online, visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/lifestyle, or follow North Yorkshire Police’s Youth Team on Twitter at @YouthTeamNYP, and the official Lifestyle account @NYP_Lifestyle.