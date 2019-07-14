Millie named performing arts student of year

A Scarborough TEC student was among the top winners at the ninth annual Pearson BTEC Awards earlier this month.

Millie Davey was named as the BTEC Performing Arts Student of the Year during the event at Central Hall Westminster.

Pearson, a leading learning company, recognised the extraordinary achievements of some of Yorkshire’s top students gaining BTEC qualifications during the ceremony.

Spanning 20 categories, with 21 winners selected from 574 nominees from the UK and abroad, the Pearson BTEC Awards were hosted by financial journalist and TV Presenter Steph McGovern.

The ceremony was attended by the winners, their families and teachers as well as leading representatives from education and business.

An expert panel of 52 judges carefully considered each nominee before deciding upon a winner.

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson in the UK, said: “All of Yorkshire’s learners who won this year deserve huge congratulations and stand every chance of continuing that success into the careers they are now ready to start.

“This year’s awards are a fantastic celebration of them, alongside the schools, colleges, universities, training providers, and employers who have underpinned their efforts.

“But I also want to congratulate every single one of the hundreds of thousands of students who will be awarded a BTEC qualification this year.

“All of them now have the confidence that they have earned a qualification which is recognised by employers small and large, by universities across Britain and around the world.”