Millie’s Rihanna rendition wins St Augustine’s Got Talent competition in Scarborough

An amazing rendition of Rihanna’s Love on the Brain won the day for Millie Johnson in St Augustine’s Got Talent.

Millie performed an “amazing” rendition of the song which wowed the judges and audience alike, but there were many stand-out performances from talented St Augustine’s School pupils.

Jacob Oliver on the keyboards.

Head of Music, Oliver Barron, said: “I was so proud of them all for firstly auditioning and then performing in the final of this show in front of a packed house.

“They could give the real show a run for their money.”