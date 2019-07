St Augustine’s Got Talent winner this year was Millie Johnson. She performed an amazing rendition of Love on the Brain by Rihanna which wowed the judges and audience alike. There were many stand out performances from the talented St Augustine’s pupils.

Mr Barron said: “I was so proud of them all for firstly auditioning, and then performing in the final of this show in front of a packed house.

Ezeki Ebby sings at St Augustine's Got Talent.

“They could give the real show a run for their money.”