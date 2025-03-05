New head on way for Lythe and Goathland Schools near Whitby
Andrew Wood will take on the headship of both primary schools after the Easter break – and he said: “Being from the area, it’s massive and I’m incredibly proud to serve the community of Whitby.
"I’ve lived here all my life and can’t wait to get started.
"It’s a small community here and it’s a big thing to work with the community and keep the schools moving forward.
"I want to give the children the best education we can and working collaboratively at both schools so that every child succeeds.”
He said both the schools had great potential and great facilities and he wanted to keep them both pushing in the right direction.
Lythe School has just had its Ofsted report published and scored Good ratings for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
