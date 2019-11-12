New Sport and Leisure Management degree created at CU Scarborough

Matt Hewison, Sports Development Manager at Scarborough Borough Council; Geoff Proudlock, Head of Curriculum for Business, Law and Creative Industries at CU Scarborough; and Rachael Barnes, General Manager at Everyone Active

In September 2020, CU Scarborough – part of the Coventry University Group - will be launching its three-year Sports and Leisure Management BA (Hons) course.

It has been designed to give students an edge over graduates with traditional business management qualifications, and will also help fill the growing demand for managers in the sector.

Geoff Proudlock, Head of Curriculum for Business, Law and Creative Industries at CU Scarborough, said: “This course isn’t about playing sport – it’s about the management side of running sports and leisure facilities.

“Unlike a traditional business management course, this course is much more specialised and, as a result, it means graduates are more likely to find employment in the industry.

“While students will still learn the basics of business management, by their second year they will be able to choose exactly what aspect of sports and leisure management they would like to focus on.

“The sport and leisure sector is really growing in Scarborough and North Yorkshire – places like the new sports village in Scarborough, destinations like Flamingo Land and events like the Tour de Yorkshire show the opportunities are out there.

“But employers in the sport and leisure industry are finding it difficult to find well-qualified managers at the lower-to-middle level, and they’re also finding it hard to keep them.

“The course will give our students the specific skills they need to break into the industry and make a lasting contribution to North Yorkshire’s economy.

“And anyone choosing to study at CU Scarborough will also benefit from our flexible style of education, with several intakes throughout the year and flexible learning designed to fit around work or childcare.

“We look forward to welcoming the first students onto the course in September.”

Matt Hewison, Sports Development Manager at Scarborough Borough Council, felt the course was a great way to grow the industry locally.

He said: “The development of a Sports and Leisure Management degree at CU Scarborough will help us capitalise on the talents of our local people; allowing those with a passion to work in sport the qualifications they need to impact the sporting community.

“Scarborough Borough Council hopes to work alongside CU Scarborough to support the ambitions of our community to enjoy a fulfilling career, and assist us to achieve an increase in active participation.”

Students on the course will have the opportunity to work at the nearby Scarborough Sports Village, run by leisure operator Everyone Active, through an internship.

Rachael Barnes, General Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are proud to support CU Scarborough by providing internship opportunities for students on their brand-new Sport & Leisure Management degree.

“The degree sounds fantastic and we look forward to welcoming the first students to work with us at Scarborough Sports Village in September 2020.

“The sport and leisure industry is currently experiencing a period of growth in the Scarborough and Ryedale area, so students on the course can look forward to a challenging and rewarding career ahead of them.”