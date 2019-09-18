North Yorkshire schools to receive big budget boost

A number of North Yorkshire schools are set to benefit from a £14 billion Government cash boost.

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, said it is fantastic news that every secondary school in the area will receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year.

Every primary school will get a minimum of £4,000 per pupil from 2021-22, rising at least in line with inflation.

Primary schools that will receive an increase include: Kirkbymoorside Community Primary School, Malton Community Primary School, Norton Community Primary School, Pickering Community Infant School, Pickering Community Junior School and Easingwold Community Primary School.

Local secondary schools in line for a boost include: Lady Lumley’s School, Malton School, Norton College, Ryedale School and Easingwold School.

Mr Hollinrake said “This is really good news.

“Educating our youngsters is a huge responsibility and this will make a big difference to teachers who work so hard to give young people the skills they need for jobs in the modern economy.

“There will also be extra money for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, so every pupil throughout my constituency can access the education that is right for them, and none are held back from reaching their potential.

“The Prime Minister has also pledged to meet the £4.5 billion requirement for teachers’ pensions from outside the education budget.

“This means that every penny of the extra £14 billion will go straight to schools and delivering the best educational outcomes for our children.”