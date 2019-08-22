Our students smashed GCSE results target, says Scarborough UTC

Scarborough UTC students have smashed GCSE result targets, with improvements noted on all measures, says the college.

It follows the college's 100% pass rate at A-Level, announced last week.

GCSE highlights include 74% 9-4 in English, a 44.6% improvement on last year; 58.9% 9-4 in Maths, and 59% 9-4 in Engineering Manufacture.

The University Technical College (UTC) says the results are another testament to its employer-led learning approach, which sees students work alongside the region’s leading employers.

As well as their results, after working on employer focussed projects they have both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills they need for successful careers within the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors.

Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We’ve been blown away by the effort and commitment we’ve seen from our GCSE students, their hard work has paid off and we’re really proud of them.

"Since joining the UTC last year I’ve noticed a real shift in attitude and as the students have become more focussed, their grades have increased. We are a rapidly improving University Technical College and our student results and destinations reflect this.

“Our aim is to provide students with an experience like no other and our employer relationships and projects really set them up for the world of work or further study.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming a lot of the GCSE students back in September, and for those who have secured apprenticeships or have chosen other options, we wish you all the best.”

State-of-the-art facilities and industry standard equipment enable teachers to give students unparalleled experience and aims to mirror workplace learning.

Students work on projects designed and developed by some of the biggest regional names. Industry partners sponsor the UTC and give students the chance to engage with the industry itself.

Mr Kilgour added: “The college provides a unique experience to set students up for success. We’ve got a few places left for September so we’d urge any students who may be interested to get in touch – it's not too late to apply.”