Outstanding A-level results for Scarborough Sixth Form College - with four students securing places at Oxford and Cambridge

The eagerly anticipated A-level results day has finally arrived – a day that many students will never forget as they take the next steps in their lives.

Scarborough Sixth Form College has announced its A-level results along with the rest of the country.

Hayden Gooi, Callum Lumsdon and Ryan Wells happy with their results

The college says that the figures show it has achieved an outstanding set of A-level results, “confirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress”.

This year, the overall pass rate has increased to 99% with 52% of entries awarded an A*, A or B grade. Figures show that six percent of all entries were awarded the top grade, A*, and 24% A* or A.

Individual successes see four students achieving a place at Oxford and Cambridge universities and an impressive 24 students who achieved three or more A*/A grades.

Principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers.

“For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.

“They are thoroughly well deserved and just reward for all the hard work, ambition and determination shown by our students. In particular, I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked really hard, with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.

“The A Level results are complemented by another outstanding set of BTEC results where 68% of entries were awarded the highest grade of Starred-Distinction and 92% achieving at least a Distinction. This again confirms the college as one of the best providers of BTEC in the country.

“Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions. We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community.

Students achieving such good qualifications and progressing to higher-level destinations is clearly a big part of that and we continually strive to achieve even more for them.”