Plans submitted to replace leaking temporary classrooms at Pindar with permanent building

A Scarborough school is looking to replace its leaking temporary classrooms with a permanent building as it bids to improve its pupils’ behaviour and achievement.

The Hope Learning Trust has applied to Scarborough Council to carry out the building works at George Pindar School in Eastfield.

LATEST NEWS: Scarborough Council to host Brexit advice session for EU nationals



The two-storey classroom block will also have link corridors to the main school at the ground and first floor levels.

In its planning application, the Hope Learning Trust says the existing units are “in a very poor condition”.

It adds: “The building cannot be put into full use due to the condition of the roof covering, allowing water to ingress during rainfall.

“The structure of the building has expired, with timber and metal elements heavily deteriorated.

“The first-floor corridor proposal has been designed to remedy the significant impact and disruption on teaching due to the passage through two classrooms at each lesson turn over the proposal also mitigates the room within a room situation that has been identified as a risk during fire risk assessments.

“The link corridor between the main hall and music block is required as the permanent replacement of the existing structure that is in a dangerous condition, with significant deterioration of the reinforced concrete. The ramp is also at an approximate gradient of 13.5% and is not deemed accessible to the whole school population.

“The school is currently undergoing change implemented by Hope Learning Trust to improve behaviour and educational outcomes, the replacement of these units with a modern facility is a key part of these proposals.”

The trust adds that the new building will not increase the capacity of the school.

The plans are now out to consultation.