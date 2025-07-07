Positive praise for Northstead Primary School

Northstead Community Primary School is celebrating a positive outcome following a recent Ofsted monitoring inspection, which praised the school’s ongoing progress, strengthened leadership, and dedication to pupil success.

The visit, conducted on June 5, 2025, by His Majesty’s Inspector Georgina Chinaka, recognised that “staff at all levels are united in their commitment to improving outcomes for pupils.” The report applauded the school’s strengthened curriculum, clearer assessment practices, and growing subject leadership, all contributing to an increasingly ambitious educational experience.

Headteacher Mr. Shaun Hopper shared his appreciation for the team effort behind the school’s development: “This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff, the support from families, and the enthusiasm of our children. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and remain highly committed to continuing our journey of improvement.”

Inspectors noted that pupils are beginning to benefit from a more structured and well-designed curriculum, especially in reading and writing, where they are becoming more confident, enthusiastic learners. Though areas for further improvement remain—such as attendance and the full implementation of new assessment systems—the school is clearly on the right path.

Collaboration has been a key driver of success. Northstead has worked closely with the local authority, Selby Educational Trust, and a network of nearby primary schools, enriching staff development and adaptive teaching practices.

Chair of Governors, Mrs. Jackie Laybourn, highlighted the strength of the school’s community ties: “We’ve seen firsthand how cooperation with external partners and a shared focus on excellence have helped move the school forward. This is truly a community achievement.”

Ofsted’s report concluded that while some aspects still require attention, the school is making meaningful strides that reflect a clear and purposeful direction.

As the end of the school year approaches, Northstead Community Primary School stands as a proud example of resilience, collaboration, and a growing spirit of excellence and teamwork.