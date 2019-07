Scarborough College Upper Sixth students recently celebrated the end of their IB exams with their Leavers’ Ball at The Crown Spa, while the Year 11 students celebrated the end of GCSE exams at the White Lodge, Filey, for theirs. Congratulations to Prom King Dew and Prom Queen Amelia – two very deserving winners as voted for by their staff and peers.

A college spokesman said: “We wish them all a very relaxing and enjoyable summer and good luck for results day.”

Scarborough College Year 11 students celebrated the end of GCSE exams at the White Lodge, Filey. Photo by Kieron Middleton.

Congratulations to Prom King Dew and Prom Queen Amelia. Photo by Kieron Middleton.

