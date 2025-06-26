Quay Academy staff and pupils celebrate the glowing report by Ofsted.

Pupils, staff and the whole community at Quay Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are celebrating following a glowing report by Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted say that the school has taken “effective action” to maintain the high standards seen in its last full inspection in 2020, when it was judged to be ‘good’ in every category.

Inspectors also praised the primary school, describing a “warm and welcoming environment where pupils thrive”.

During their two-day visit in May, inspectors highlighted the academy’s dedication to academic achievement, noting “the school has high ambitions” for pupils, with the school described as “a calm place where pupils flourish”.

The report’s authors observed children developing confidence and fluency in reading, noting that “a culture of reading is evident throughout the school” and children “enjoy books and talk about them with enthusiasm”.

Inspectors highlighted the school’s approach to pupil well-being, with activities such as mindfulness and meditation to help children “manage their emotions and build resilience”.

There is inclusive support for all learners, says the report, and under the leadership of the Principal Caroline Broadhead, Quay Academy continues to impress with its “ambitious curriculum”, “strong subject knowledge and effective teaching strategies”, and a culture that promotes reading and a “purposeful learning environment”.

Inspectors added that pupils behave well, “feel safe, valued and ready to learn” in a setting where relationships are “caring” and “supportive.”

Principal Caroline Broadhead said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this inspection. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our families. Together, we remain committed to providing a high-quality, nurturing education for every child.”