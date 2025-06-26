Quay Academy’s chosen project was ‘Doors and Archways’.

Pupils from Quay Academy in Bridlington have seen their artwork on display in the Take One Picture exhibition at the National Gallery for the second year running.

The Take One Picture project involves artistic reaction to a selected painting by the gallery, and this year’s was ‘A Courtyard of a House in Delft’ by Pieter de Hooch.

Pupils from schools across the country were challenged to create artistic responses to the painting, submitting their own paintings, drawings, photographs, collages and sculptures.

The initiative, which is the largest of its kind, saw a record-breaking cohort of over 83,000 children entering their artwork from 380 schools across the UK.

Quay Academy’s chosen project was ‘Doors and Archways’, with the pupil’s individual art pieces called ‘What’s in your backyard?’

Adele Wilde, teacher and Art Lead at Quay Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of our talented and dedicated pupils.

Their creativity and hard work have truly shone in this year’s Take One Picture programme, and it’s wonderful to see their efforts celebrated on such a prestigious stage.”

“The project also helps our children appreciate art and meaningful connections with the works of the great artists.”

Caroline Broadhead, Principal of Quay Academy said: “This programme encourages our pupils to focus on a single painting, and to use their creativity and curiosity to produce fantastic artwork, which engages them across the whole curriculum.

“We are really pleased to have been shortlisted for a second year running, and our children have really enjoyed the challenge.”