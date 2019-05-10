Saint Catherine's nurse Rachel Jameson explains why 'nursing is such a fulfilling career'

A nurse at Saint Catherine's Hospice has described her work as a "fulfilling career".

Rachel Jameson, who has worked as a nurse for over 15 years, says that nurses get to know people a lot more in Saint Catherine's than in a busy surgical ward.

Nurse Rachel Jameson

A series of videos have been created by CU Scarborough, in the run up to International Nurses Day on Sunday May 12, to outline the work done by healthcare professionals in the area.

“I’ll be 60 this year and still passionate about what I do. I’d say do it, definitely. Health care has changed so much and is still changing. Nursing is such a fulfilling career and I’ve loved every minute of it.”, she added.

Several nurses working at places such as Scarborough Hospital, St Catherine’s Hospice and Falsgrave Medical Centre are featured in the videos.

Staff at CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, hope the videos will inspire more local people to consider a career in nursing - which is currently experiencing a shortfall of workers.

In the NHS alone there is a shortage of more than 100,000 staff, a situation set to worsen after the UK leaves the EU according to a Kings Fund report.