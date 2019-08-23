Scalby School students achieve better than national average in GCSEs

For the fourth year in a row, Scalby School students achieved higher in their GCSEs than their peers did nationally, provisional analysis shows.

Results in English, maths and science were above the national averages at grade 4 and grade 5, and grade 7 (equivalent to the old A grade) and above was achieved by 36 per cent of students in English, 28 per cent in Maths and 21 per cent in two sciences.

Headteacher Michael McCluskie said, “I am incredibly proud of the achievement of our class of 2019.

"This year’s results are particularly pleasing because of the high number of students who achieved grade 8 and 9 across a number of subjects.

"A special mention goes to William McEwan-Benatar, Chloe Nicholson and Scarlett Rowell, who obtained eight grade 9s. This is a remarkable achievement given the challenge of the

reformed GCSE examinations.

"However, I am delighted for all of our students. None of these fantastic results would have been possible were it not for the professionalism and dedication of our teachers and learning support teams.

"I also thank the parents and carers of our year 11 students for the encouragement they have given their children in their studies and for their co-operation with the school, all of which contributed to these excellent outcomes.

"These results mean that our students leave us now being able to access a wide range of post-16 courses at college and they have the skills and knowledge valued by employers.”

The school’s success in the GCSE results follows its positive Ofsted inspection in February this year.

With a similar Progress 8 score to 2018, which put Scalby in the top 20 per cent of schools nationally, the school is delighted that the high quality of education on offer has been doubly validated at a national level.