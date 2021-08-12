Scarborough College delighted with students’ GCSE achievements and results

Students celebrating GCSE results at Scarborough College

After what will have been the most unsettling and difficult two years for many, the 2021 Year 11 cohort at Scarborough College came together to celebrate extraordinary results, which highlighted a strength of character and unity that has been the hallmark of this spirited group of children.

Even though nerves were jangling, the pupils knew they had worked incredibly hard to achieve the grades they deserved.

Slightly up against previous years, fourteen subjects achieved 100% grades 4-9.

Happy faces at Scarborough College

As in recent years, the three separate sciences achieved this score, and so did English Literature, History and the performing and visual arts.

Known for a high value added, the College once again reached a value added of more than one grade per pupil overall.

The Headmaster, Mr Guy Emmett, said: “The 2021 cohort have worked incredibly hard to achieve outstanding results. They have shown a love of learning and I am excited to see what they will achieve in the next few years as they now embark upon a new adventure in the Sixth Form.

They are amongst the most mature and independent group of students I have ever worked with and today we are all filled with pride for what they have achieved.

Congratulations all round

Their determination to succeed has never wavered and they will be forever remembered, not only as pupils who achieved impressive results, but also as pupils who have shown great character under the most trying of circumstances.

"I congratulate all pupils, thank our families for their support and the teachers, who have been right by the side of our children throughout.”

Sharing the results