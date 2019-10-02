Scarborough College officially opens brand new boarding facility

Scarborough College has opened its brand new Weaponness boarding house.

The Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Hazel Lynskey, officially opened the remodelled Weaponness House in the presence of boarding pupils, house staff, parents, governors, teaching staff and non-teaching staff.

Weaponness House features bespoke furniture, en-suite rooms for senior students, an open plan lounge and patio BBQ area and modern details such as USB sockets in all the rooms.

Boarders had taken hold of Weaponness House a week beforehand and are now look forward to making it their home away from home.

Scarborough College’s business manager and project lead Alison Higgins said: “Like Denys Crews house, which we remodelled before, Weaponness is a home environment. I wanted to create a feeling of a home and there is nothing there that I would not have had in my own house.”

Headmaster Guy Emmett, said: “Seeing the pupils’ faces, as they arrived to their new home, will stay with me for many years. Their excitement, happiness and sheer joy reflects how we feel as a boarding school, knowing that many children will thrive in this family environment.

“I am delighted that we kept the history of the building, while providing stunning, modern facilities.”