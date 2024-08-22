Scarborough College proud of its Year 11 GCSE students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This morning Scarborough College’s staff welcomed students and parents to celebrate this year’s GCSE results. With a record-breaking Year 11 cohort of 83 students, the College overall achieved an average of 88% pass rate, and many subjects saw excellent results.

The Science subjects once again excelled - top of the bill was Chemistry, where 74% students scored a grade 8 or 9 (A*), while 92% of students were awarded a 7 or higher (A - A*). Meanwhile, there were equally impressive results in French, Spanish and Art. The number of students achieving five 9-4 grades, including Maths and English in their exams has reached the highest level since 2010.

Individually, there were a lot of smiles among the top performing students.

Local students Freya, Ebin, and Abi pulled off no fewer than nine 8s and 9s (A*) each.

Boarding student Ingrid recorded seven grade-9s.

Member of the highly rated National Youth Orchestra, Sarah also earned nine 8s and 9s and among these, the top grade in Music. Sarah has also been awarded the Headmaster’s Scholarship for her Sixth Form IB studies.

Staff look forward to many of these students returning to start their IB Diploma Programme in less than two weeks’ time.

Head of Middle Tier, Mr Peter White said, ‘I am proud of all that Year 11 have achieved, both in terms of individual successes and as a year group due to their hard work and dedication. They have been a joy and I look forward to welcoming many of them back for IB studies.’

Guy Emmett, Headmaster of Scarborough College, added that, ‘This completes an excellent summer for Scarborough College, following on from our splendid IB results in July.

‘Whilst I congratulate the many students who have achieved a number of Grade 8 & 9s, I also extend huge congratulations to those who achieved grades which they had not believed possible at the start of their GCSEs. They have worked hard and gained incredible confidence.

‘Finally, thank you to our teaching team for their hard work and for the unwavering support they have offered our students.’