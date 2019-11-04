Scarborough event celebrates achievements of inspirational adult learners

The achievements of adult learners have been celebrated in an awards presentation evening in Scarborough.

The East Celebration of Learning was held by North Yorkshire County Council’s adult learning and skills service (ALSS) at Scarborough library last month.

Creative textiles teacher Rachel Shepherdson and student Rosie Welbourn

It was a culmination of the hard work and commitment of learners and of the staff who have ensured that learners have enjoyed learning and achieved their learning goals over the past 12 months.

Teachers made nominations in recognition of the hard work of their students, highlighting the challenges that many adults overcome when they return to learning.

Awards were given to outstanding individuals and groups in a range of subjects, including maths and English.

Awards were also given for resilience and outstanding creativity. In addition, the evening provided an opportunity to display students’ work.

Inchirah Ali and her family with her award

Judith Kirk, the County Council’s Assistant Director of Education and Skills, who presented the awards, said: “It was a privilege to attend the event and such fun to meet the learners and see how all their hard work has paid off in their achievements was superb, many congratulations to everyone.

"Thanks also to the adult learning and skills service and Scarborough library for making the occasion so special.”

Michelle Stanley, who received the apprenticeship award, said: “ALSS have been absolutely fantastic. All my tutors have been great! I always felt well supported by Steph, Justin and Jane, who have been there throughout my three years of study.

"I have completed Supporting Teaching and Learning L3 along with Level 2 English and GCSE maths.

Michelle Stanley receives her award from Judith Kirk

"Three years ago I wouldn’t have thought I could do any of this, now I stand in front of a classroom full of children.”

Tim Lofthouse, who received an award as a member of the Whitby English Group, said: “The class is brilliant. I am learning such a lot.

"I didn’t have any confidence and only went along because my friend talked me into it.

"I really worried that it would be too hard, but Gaynor is so lovely and perfect for us. She makes everything fun.

"This is my first qualification and I’m really pleased. As long as the class keeps running, I will keep going. I’m going to go as high as I can!”

Find out more about what the adult learning and skills service offers at www.northyorks.gov.uk/adultlearning

The awards in full:

Outstanding learners in any specific subject included:

- Health and Social Care, Counselling: Chloe Whitwell

- GCSE maths: Josie McCann

- ICT: Charlotte Edwards

- Visual Arts and Creative Crafts: Alison Rigby

- GCSE English: Lyndsey Gill; Steven Lovell

- Functional maths: Charlotte Totten

- Functional English: Alin Ichim

- ESOL: Inchirah Ali

- Apprenticeship award: Michelle Stanley

- Partnership award: Steven Edwards

- Award for resilience: Steven Gavaghan

- Learning at work award: Ashleigh Fletcher

Outstanding group of learners in any specific subject:

- Whitby English Group (Tim Lofthouse, Craig Davies, Trevor Close, Steven Gavaghan)

- Ryedale Flexible ICT Group (Gemma Jackson, Lesley Anker, Helen Driver, Lorilee Wilson, Monika Pietrzak, Lisa Marshall, Tamar Waller)

- Creative achievement award: Gillian Conley, Margaret Hopkins, Terri-Samantha Smith, Linda Jones, Rosie Welbourn, Adam Jackson.