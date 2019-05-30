Scarborough Fire Station launches new firefighter cadets programme

Scarborough Fire Station is launching a programme for children which is the first of it it's kind in the area.

The scheme, aimed at children aged between 12 and 14-years-old, is a two year course which will take place on Tuesday evenings from 6.30-8.30pm at Scarborough Fire Station.

The course, which will begin in September, is a mixture of practical and theoretical modules to allow children to learn skills of a fire fighter.

Cadets will learn how to work and handle operational equipment such as pumps, ladders, hydraulic cutting equipment and breathing apparatus. They will also learn the theory behind hydraulics and firefighting.

At the end of the two year course, successful cadets will receive a nationally recognised B-tech qualification for "Fire Service in the Community" this qualification is equivalent to 2 GCSE's which would look excellent on any CV or application form for the emergency services or civilian job.

All cadets will be required to wear uniform, attend Tuesday evenings during school term times, march and parade at community events - such as the remembrance memorial service.

All training is fully risk assessed and covered by insurance, all the instructors are qualified operational Fire Fighters, all instructors are DBS checked.

A spokesperson from the fire station said: "What do we ask in return? Well, successful applicants must be enthusiastic, willing to give 100%, be punctual and recognise they will be in a disciplined scheme and will need to adhere to our policies and procedures."

There is a small cost payable by each cadet for enrolment to the B-Tech provider, however this is spread over the first year of the course.

For further information and an application form, call in to the Fire Station on North Marine Road and pick up a form in person.

Forms will be available after Monday June 3 and closing date for applications is June 30.