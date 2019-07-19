Scarborough primary school welcome memorial bench for campaigner Nick Earnshaw

Wheatcroft School have welcomed a memorial bench for Nick Earnshaw, a former pupil and local campaigner.

Last year, a friend of Nick and his family, Maggie Short, decided to raise money to “remember Nicky and his work”.

Nick Earnshaw at the crossing which he campaigned to have installed

Originally she wanted to have a seat placed opposite South Cliff Post Office as Nick campaigned to have a crossing installed on Filey Road, at the junction with Westbourne Grove and Prince of Wales Terrace, which came to fruition after five years.

However, after raising £650 Maggie has bought a bench for the school, put Nick’s name in the memorial book at the crematorium, and a cherry tree is due to be installed opposite South Cliff Post Office.

Tributes have been paid to Nick, who passed away on April 22, 2018, aged 46.

Maggie said: “Nicky was a remarkable young man, stubborn and determined but loved and admired by all who knew him.

"He was a character around Scarborough and loved talking about his achievements.

"Nicky had a short life but he did more in those years than it was possible to imagine.

His passion for the road crossing stemmed from a serious accident when he was just four-years-old.

Maggie said: “He had an accident when he was at Wheatcroft playschool with our children and he ran out into Filey Road and was knocked down. He was in hospital for a long time in a coma but he eventually came round and was brought back home, but always had problems.

“He was stubborn and wouldn’t use a stick as he was determined that he would walk again.”

Despite being in pain most days, Nick still worked tirelessly to help others and raise money for charity.