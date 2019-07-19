Scarborough primary school welcome memorial bench for campaigner Nick Earnshaw

Wheatcroft School have welcomed a memorial bench for Nick Earnshaw, a former pupil and local campaigner.
Last year, a friend of Nick and his family, Maggie Short, decided to raise money to “remember Nicky and his work”.
Originally she wanted to have a seat placed opposite South Cliff Post Office as Nick campaigned to have a crossing installed on Filey Road, at the junction with Westbourne Grove and Prince of Wales Terrace, which came to fruition after five years.
However, after raising £650 Maggie has bought a bench for the school, put Nick’s name in the memorial book at the crematorium, and a cherry tree is due to be installed opposite South Cliff Post Office.
Tributes have been paid to Nick, who passed away on April 22, 2018, aged 46.
Maggie said: “Nicky was a remarkable young man, stubborn and determined but loved and admired by all who knew him.
"He was a character around Scarborough and loved talking about his achievements.
"Nicky had a short life but he did more in those years than it was possible to imagine.
His passion for the road crossing stemmed from a serious accident when he was just four-years-old.
Maggie said: “He had an accident when he was at Wheatcroft playschool with our children and he ran out into Filey Road and was knocked down. He was in hospital for a long time in a coma but he eventually came round and was brought back home, but always had problems.
“He was stubborn and wouldn’t use a stick as he was determined that he would walk again.”
Despite being in pain most days, Nick still worked tirelessly to help others and raise money for charity.