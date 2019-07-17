Scarborough Sixth Form College students reach gold standard during expeditions

Scarborough Sixth Form College students were recently out in force to complete the expedition section for their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Each of the nine groups planned and executed a four-day expedition carrying their tents, food and clothing for the duration. Amazingly all 50 out of 50 students completed the expedition, impressing their award assessors and the S6F staff with their navigation ability, determination and team working skills.

A Scarborough Sixth Form College said: “Each student finished with a story to tell of their adventure and having taken a significant step towards visiting St James’ Palace to collect their prestigious Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”