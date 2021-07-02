Student Craig Large working on his skills in 2017.

Alongside a range of green construction techniques, training courses are starting for the next generation of skilled plumbers, heating engineers, electricians and interior builders.

The new, larger skills village site at High Eastfield Farm, near Musham Bank off the A64, is creating a Green Oak Business Centre, Student Hub, Green Energy Training and Plant Training Space, with a community cafe and rentable units for new enterprises. Work has already started.

It will host two open days on Thursday July 8 and Tuesday August 24 to provide hands-on experience and taster sessions in the full range of construction trades, including joinery, bricklaying, groundworks and plastering, with a tour that shows the scale of development.

Also to be built are two carbon-neutral green showhomes – and a tree will be planted for every new apprentice.

“We have brilliant opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn construction skills in Scarborough,” said Graham Ratcliffe, head of Northern Regeneration which runs the skills village.

“Thousands of new construction workers are needed to support the post-pandemic levelling up agenda and good growth.

“With new technology and green methodology, the construction industry is changing fast and needs to attract people who want to help build a new future for themselves and their community.”

There are three new plumbing, heating, electrical and interior building courses to national standards.

Mr Ratcliffe said: “I would like to thank Robert Goodwill MP for his support and also the Scarborough Town Deal board which has allocated £535,000 to help us develop two prototype low carbon homes and train apprentices in green construction methods.”

The open days and skills village tour at High Eastfield Farm (YO11 3PP) on July 8 and August 24 will run from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

Experienced trades people ready to pass on skills and knowledge in joinery, bricklaying, groundworks, plastering, drylining, plumbing or electrical are also required as assessors and trainers.

The skills village is looking to engage with employers who want to take on apprentices, with help and advice available.