Scarborough students host tea party for elderly members of the community in a bid to make a difference

Scarborough students recently invited Age UK users to an intergenerational tea party in a bid to make a difference within the local community.

Pupils at Scarborough UTC welcomed elderly members of the community to the school and serve hot drinks and cake as a way of breaking down the barriers between young and old.

The event, in association with Age UK, was a great opportunity for students to talk about their modern way of life and learn about the past. The members also got a tour around the school, giving them the opportunity to see the fantastic facilities that are available.

Julie Macey-Hewitt, Age UK Scarborough CEO, said: “Our service users thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon out, it was fantastic to see the breaking down of barriers between young and old. There were many stories shared about time at school and how different things are now.

"For some this was the only outing they will have for some time and so that reduction in social isolation and loneliness was key."

Students have also been busy planting birch and beech trees as part of their green initiative. Once the trees have grown, they will be transferred to a nearby wood and are hoped to improve the local environment for the benefit of wildlife and people.

In the workshop, students have been working hard to weld hanging basket brackets which will be presented to Age UK, on the May 21 at their centre in Scarborough.

Rachel Fearnehough, from the Scarborough UTC, said: “Working hard to improve life within the community is incredibly important to us here at Scarborough UTC. We aim to give our students the most rounded experience possible and encourage them to be active members within the community.

"It’s fantastic to see the incredible difference our students are already making, and we can’t wait to visit Age UK later this month to put up the hanging baskets.”