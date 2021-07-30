The Scarborough Uniform Recycle drop-off bin at Sainsbury's. (Photo: Scarborough Uniform Recycle)

Scarborough Uniform Recycle collects good quality, second-hand school uniforms and distributes them to any families in the town that need them, free of charge.

The new initiative also aims to help families with the cost of school uniforms, which can be prohibitive, and enables clothes to be reused rather than thrown away.

The scheme, which is run by the Methodist Church in Scarborough, collects clothes at several drop-off points around the town, including: Sainsbury's on Falsgrave Road, Tesco Superstore on Westwood, and at Westborough, Queen Street and Wreyfield Drive Methodist Churches.

A drop-off bin has been installed at Scarborough Sainsbury's whereas uniform donations can be dropped off at Tesco's customer service desk.

The following items of school clothing can be dropped off at the collection points:

• Jumpers and cardigans

• Trousers and skirts

• Polo shirts and white shirts

• School shoes

• Blazers

• Dresses

• Coats

• Ties

• PE Kits