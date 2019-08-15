Scarborough UTC celebrate with 100% pass rate in A-level results

An important day in the education calendar has finally arrived - a day that many students have been awaiting since taking their final exams.

This morning, Scarborough UTC have announced their results along with the rest of the country.

Students are celebrating with 100% pass rate in their A-level results which the college says rounds off an incredible year which has seen students take part in national STEM events and teams qualifying for international finals,

Figures show that 79% of A-level grades at Scarborough UTC were A*- C.

In engineering students achieved an average result of distinction which the college says is "a fantastic reflection of the college’s commitment to work based and STEM learning."

Principal, Lee Kilgour said: “We’re incredibly proud of our A-level students and all that they have achieved both in and out of the classroom, they’ve all worked very hard and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

By working with the region’s leading employers, the college is focused on student experience, and gives students the chance to study specialist subjects and work alongside big names such as GCHQ, Unison and McCain.

This new style of learning has been adopted by many UTCs and is proving very successful with over 97% of students going on to further education or employment.

Scarborough UTC in particular sees 50% of students go on to study at university and 50% going into apprenticeships.

Mr Kilgour added: “It really is an incredible learning experience and our work with employers helps students to transfer their academic practice into the workplace. We’ve got a few places left for September so we’d urge any students who may be interested to get in touch – it's not too late to apply.”

With a national shortage of Engineers, Technicians and STEM graduates, the college has been designed for ambitious young people who wish to pursue a career in STEM related fields. State-of-the-art facilities and industry standard equipment enable teachers to give students unparalleled experience and aims to mirror workplace learning.

As well as this, students work on projects designed and developed by some of the biggest regional names. Industry partners sponsor the UTC and give students the chance to engage with the industry itself, whilst providing one-to-one mentorship for all A-level students.

Students or parents wishing to find out more information about the college should visit: https://www.scarboroughutc.co.uk