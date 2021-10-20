Scarborough UTC unveils new 'health pathway' suite to tackle NHS and healthcare sector shortages
Scarborough UTC has officially unveiled its new health suite as part of an effort to help plug NHS and health sector shortages.
The college’s new ‘health pathway’ courses aim to give young people valuable skills and are being run in conjunction with CU Scarborough and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The new suite was officially opened by the chief executive of the health trust, Simon Morritt, on Friday.
Enrolment is open for students aged 14 to 18 from Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Driffield and Ryedale. The courses will cover nursing, midwifery, healthcare science, occupational therapy, speech and language, adult social care and childcare.
UTC Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We create highly-employable students with good communication skills. These new courses are a great fit for our technical excellence in cyber, engineering and digital media.”