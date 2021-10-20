Simon Morritt opens the new suite with MP Robert Goodwill and guests Simon Bull, Nick Sharples, Sue Richards, Principle Lee Kilgour, Peter Wilkinson, Ed Smith and students Illam, Holly ,Caitlin and Natalie.

The college’s new ‘health pathway’ courses aim to give young people valuable skills and are being run in conjunction with CU Scarborough and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The new suite was officially opened by the chief executive of the health trust, Simon Morritt, on Friday.

Enrolment is open for students aged 14 to 18 from Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Driffield and Ryedale. The courses will cover nursing, midwifery, healthcare science, occupational therapy, speech and language, adult social care and childcare.

Inside Scarborough UTC’s new health suite.

UTC Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We create highly-employable students with good communication skills. These new courses are a great fit for our technical excellence in cyber, engineering and digital media.”