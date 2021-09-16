North Yorkshire County Council have been asked to back the proposal to expand the nursery at Barrowcliff School.

North Yorkshire County Council will next week be asked to back the move from Barrowcliff Community Primary School following a request from the governors and parents.

The school wants to lower the age range of the school from 3-11 to 2-11 in order to offer education for two-year-old children.

A report prepared ahead of the county’s executive meeting next Tuesday adds: “Barrowcliff School is proposing to provide places for two-year-old children as an extension of the current nursery class provision in the school, by the creation of an additional ‘Early Years’ class.

“The Early Years Class would have a qualified Early Years teacher and suitably qualified and experienced teaching assistant(s) who will provide a high-quality learning environment to support each child’s learning and development appropriate to their age and stage of development.

"It will be in line with the Statutory Framework for the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) with at least one member of staff for every four children who are aged two.

“There will be high quality play-based provision for the two-year-old children in the new class which meet the requirements of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) including role play, sand, water, construction, access to books and reading, mark making and opportunities for outdoor learning.”

Barrowcliff School is proposing that the new class will provide up to 12 places per morning or afternoon session.

Parents attending the school had lobbied the governors to provide additional space for younger children and Newby and Scalby Parish Council has backed the plan.

The executive will be asked when it meets to agree to publish a Statutory Notice about the change that will then trigger a four week consultation period.