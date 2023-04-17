School Places Deadline: This is how all 28 primary schools in the Scarborough area were rated at their last Ofsted inspection
As the primary school places application deadline approaches, The Scarborough News has taken a look at how all 28 primary schools in our area were rated during their last Ofsted inspection.
By George Buksmann
Published 10th Jan 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST
Parents across the borough are deciding where to apply for a place for their children to start at school in September, so we have taken a look at how the primary schools in Scarborough and the surrounding area were rated at their last Ofsted inspection.
