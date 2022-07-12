School radio show to focus on nature friendly projects – find out more here

New Pasture Lane pupils pose for a photograph.

This has been inspired by the joint work between New Pasture Lane School and Burlington Junior School to develop the nature areas within their school grounds.

Both schools have been part of the Nature Friendly Schools project, a ground-breaking project funded by the Department for Education and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) with support from Natural England.

Although the scheme has now finished working with schools, it helped to develop teachers’ confidence and ability to drive forward outdoor learning in schools, giving thousands of children, from some of the most disadvantaged areas in England, the opportunity to get closer to nature benefitting their learning, health and wellbeing, and care and concern for the environment.

Surveying Burlington Junior School’s meadow.

Both schools have developed pond, meadow, garden and tree areas to help promote nature and biodiversity within the school grounds.

The project leaders from Burlington Junior School, Matthew Clark and Sue Robson, and from New Pasture Lane, Martin Coleman and Teresa Hickingbottom, have met on several occasions to discuss how to promote nature further within the community.

Pupils have visited each other’s schools to discuss, document and compare their environmental journey.

Mr Clark was also interviewed by a Year 6 (very professional) reporter.

Pupils check out Burlington Junior School’s pond.

All pupils were all positive about their visits.

Freya from New Pasture Lane said: “I really enjoyed Burlington meadow, pond area and the greenhouse made of bottles because the greenhouse was made of bottles and it didn’t waste them.

“The pond looked like it had been taken care of very well and there was even a frog! Finally, the meadow was incredibly beautiful and there was so much wildlife.”

Annie from Burlington Juniors stated: “I had a great time meeting the other pupils, some who I already knew, and being shown around the school grounds.

Exploring New Pasture Lane’s meadow.

“I loved walking under the shade of the trees as it was a hot day and looking at all the exciting wildlife areas around the school.”

To hear the radio programme, follow the link: http://mp3streaming.broadcastradio.com:9730/newpasturelane or Google ‘New Pasture Lane Radio’ to find the link.

The radio show will be available as a podcast to listen to after this time.

Looking for life in New Pasture Lane’s pond.

Click here to listen to the show next Wednesday.