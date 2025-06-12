Two retailers have already announced when families will be able to score their school essentials for just £5 🛒

There are now only about six weeks until the last term of the current school year ends

But sales on school uniforms for the next one are kicking off as early as this month

Two discount retailers are offering bargain £5 school uniform essentials this year

Others have either confirmed or are expected to offer significant discounts

Parents wanting to save money as they outfit their child for the new school year will need to keep their eyes peeled, with some major uniform sales coming up soon.

The end of the school year is edging closer, with classes across the country expected to break for the summer holidays around July 22 this year. But as children enjoy six weeks of sleep-ins and holiday fun, many of their parents will be racing to make sure they have everything they need for the new school year - set to begin on September 1.

Whether your child is starting at a new school this autumn or has merely grown a little since last year, part of that will be stocking up on school uniform essentials. To save families some much-needed money, the Government is currently proposing legally limiting the number of branded uniform items schools can require parents to buy. This will mean parents can pad out wardrobes with generic, unbranded items that usually cost a lot less.

Supermarkets frequently stock unbranded school uniforms, and around this time of year, usually offer some pretty competitive deals for families. Here are some of the major chains that have confirmed dates and details for back-to-school clothing sales so far, as well as what parents can expect to see from some of the others:

Thrifty parents will be able to grab some back to school bargains over the next few weeks | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Supermarkets that have confirmed school uniform sales

Aldi

Aldi has announced that it’s bringing back its popular £5 school uniform bundle this year - and it’s hitting stores earlier than ever. The bundle deal will be available from June 29, and includes two polo shirts, a sweatshirt or cardigan, and a choice of trousers, skirt or cargo shorts.

They’re available in a range of colours and in sizes ranging from 4 to 12 years, and each individual item costs just £1.50 to £1.75 each. To give parents peace of mind that their child’s new uniform will last, Aldi is also offering a 12-month satisfaction guarantee.

Asda

While Asda offers a wide range of school uniform items year-round, it also tends to hold a special school uniform sale. This offers parents 20% off of the wide range of essential schoolwear offered by its in-house clothing department, George.

Asda has told media company Reach that its school uniform sale will begin in just under two weeks time - starting on June 23.

Lidl

Fellow discount supermarket Lidl is running a similar deal to Aldi. For £5, parents can also get two polo shirts and a sweatshirt, and their choice of a pair of trousers, shorts or a skirt - also with a 12-month guarantee.

Lidl also offers other school essentials, like PE kits and other child-oriented activewear. These include kids’ trainers for £6.99, school cycling shorts at £2.99 for a two pack, and school joggers for £3.49. The full range will be available in stores from July 3.

Supermarkets yet to confirm back-to-school sale dates

Marks & Spencer

Premium retailer M&S offers high-quality school uniform essentials every day of the year. Although they’re still comparatively modest prices overall, they do tend to be a little bit pricier than some of the other supermarket offerings. It has a fairly expansive range too, including pleated trousers, pure cotton undershirts, and all sorts of leather footwear.

The supermarket usually holds an annual school uniform sale around this time of year, which offers 20% off. While a confirmed start date has not yet been published, savings advice site Money Saving Central - which tracks sales dates for major retailers - estimates the sale will begin around the start of July.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s also stock school uniforms year-round. The supermarket was the 2024 winner of the Made For Mum’s best supermarket school uniform title, and it says on its website that its school essentials have been price-locked since 2022.

Tu - Sainsbury’s clothing section - is known for having regular 20 to 25% off all clothing sales, which include its uniform items. The date for the next one of these has not yet been announced, although Money Saving Central expects it to start within the next week or so.

Tesco

Similar to Sainsbury’s, Tesco also has regular 20 to 25% off sales across most of its clothing range throughout the year. School uniforms are also usually included in this. Its clothing label, F&F, offers an especially wide range of schoolwear, from gingham dresses, playsuits, and pinafores, to joggers, hoodies, and cardigans.

While a specific start date for its next sale hasn’t been announced, Money Saving Central estimates the next one will take place in late June - within the next fortnight.

