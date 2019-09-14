Schools in Scarborough encouraged to celebrate TAs for National Teaching Assistants' Day

Schools around Scarborough are being encouraged to recognise the work teaching assistants do next week.

September 16 is National Teaching Assistants’ Day, a chance to celebrate the contributions TAs make to schools and education.

Schools across the country are being invited to hold activities to celebrate their TA workforce. These can include anything from staff room parties to special school assemblies.

What's the role of TAs?

Former primary school teacher Catherine Lynch of teaching resource experts PlanBee explained: "In primary schools, TAs often act as a general support to the whole class. They may rotate around different groups of pupils, just as the teacher does. This means pupils of all abilities get some time with a teacher and some with a TA.

"Some TAs work specifically with pupils with special educational needs (SEND), those with English as an Additional Language (EAL) who have recently moved to the UK, and Looked After Children (LAC) in the care system.

"They also make a big contribution to behaviour management, which means that your child’s learning isn’t interrupted by disruptive children.

"Their role is an immensely versatile one. It seems to get bigger every year, with more responsibilities added all the time.

"They are often asked to cover lessons and there is evidence that TAs are used to plug gaps caused by teacher shortages.

"Whatever the pressures, there is no doubt that TAs help teachers be more effective educators. They provide an essential contribution to any school and help children to be happy, productive and successful."