Schools term times 2025/2026: These are the term dates and holiday times for Whitby and Scarborough schools

The summer holidays is over and youngsters are settling back into the routine of school life once more – so we’re taking a look at the term dates for the new academic year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back to school - Tuesday, September 2 2025

Autumn half term

Holiday starts - Monday, October 27

Youngsters across North Yorkshire are back at school this week.

Back to school - Monday, November 3

Christmas

Holiday starts - Monday, December 22

Back to school - Tuesday, January 6 2026 (training day on January 5)

2026

Spring half term

Holiday starts - Monday, February 16

Back to school - Monday, February 23

Easter

Holiday starts - Monday, March 30

Back to school - Monday, April 13

(Bank holidays on April 3 and 6)

Summer half term

Holiday starts - Monday, May 25

Back to school - Monday, June 1

(Bank holidays on May 4 and 25)

Summer holiday

Holiday starts Tuesday, July 21 (training day on July 20)

These are North Yorkshire Council's recommended term dates for schools.