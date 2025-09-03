Schools term times 2025/2026: These are the term dates and holiday times for Whitby and Scarborough schools

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
The summer holidays is over and youngsters are settling back into the routine of school life once more – so we’re taking a look at the term dates for the new academic year.

Back to school - Tuesday, September 2 2025

Autumn half term

Holiday starts - Monday, October 27

Youngsters across North Yorkshire are back at school this week.

Back to school - Monday, November 3

Christmas

Holiday starts - Monday, December 22

Back to school - Tuesday, January 6 2026 (training day on January 5)

2026

Spring half term

Holiday starts - Monday, February 16

Back to school - Monday, February 23

Easter

Holiday starts - Monday, March 30

Back to school - Monday, April 13

(Bank holidays on April 3 and 6)

Summer half term

Holiday starts - Monday, May 25

Back to school - Monday, June 1

(Bank holidays on May 4 and 25)

Summer holiday

Holiday starts Tuesday, July 21 (training day on July 20)

These are North Yorkshire Council's recommended term dates for schools.

