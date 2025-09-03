Schools term times 2025/2026: These are the term dates and holiday times for Whitby and Scarborough schools
Back to school - Tuesday, September 2 2025
Autumn half term
Holiday starts - Monday, October 27
Back to school - Monday, November 3
Christmas
Holiday starts - Monday, December 22
Back to school - Tuesday, January 6 2026 (training day on January 5)
2026
Spring half term
Holiday starts - Monday, February 16
Back to school - Monday, February 23
Easter
Holiday starts - Monday, March 30
Back to school - Monday, April 13
(Bank holidays on April 3 and 6)
Summer half term
Holiday starts - Monday, May 25
Back to school - Monday, June 1
(Bank holidays on May 4 and 25)
Summer holiday
Holiday starts Tuesday, July 21 (training day on July 20)
These are North Yorkshire Council's recommended term dates for schools.