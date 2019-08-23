Students achieve "extremely impressive" results at Ryedale School

Ryedale School celebrated an "extremely impressive" set of GCSE results yesterday.

72 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above (equivalent to the old C grade) in maths and English.

Ryedale School students celebrating. PIC: Ryedale School

Of all results, 30 per cent were 7, 8 or 9 (equivalent to the old A* or A grades), 57 students achieved one or more grade 7, and 26 students achieved one or more grade 9.

Secondary director, Domenica Wilkinson, said: "I would like to congratulate our students on achieving an excellent set of results this year.

"These results are extremely impressive. However, most importantly, students of all abilities who have worked hard throughout their time at Ryedale have achieved in line with their potential.

"We are confident that the superb progress our students have made since joining our school will be reflected in our Progress 8 score when it is released.

"I am very proud of the way our students have performed and would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work in securing such an impressive set of results.

"I wish every student happiness and success for the future."

Six students - Alex Bailey, Harry McMurray, Hannah Ellam, Conor Saxby, Herbert Antcliff and Ethan Hawtin - achieved five or more grade 9s whilst seven students - Alex Bailey, Hannah Ellam, Katie Gamble, Ethan Hawtin, Finnian Hutchinson, Harry McMurray and Chris Moxon - achieved all grade 7, 8 or 9s.

Executive headteacher Mark McCandless said: "Congratulations to the class of 2019. These results are very well deserved and reflect the hard work of our students, the great teaching provided by the Ryedale staff and the support they have received from their families.

"I would like to wish our students all the very best as they embark upon their chosen post 16 courses."