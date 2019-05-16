Students’ costumes inspired by folklore

Students from BA Historical and Performance Costume for Stage and Screen are preparing for their end of year show, entitled Fables and Fantasies, held at Scarborough TEC tomorrow (Friday, May 17).

The five students, Martyn Barker, Daisy May Pennock, Daryl Young, Chloe Frampton and Alannah Low have created a series of costumes inspired by a variety folklore, tales and life journeys for a show, featuring live models, that will be followed by an exhibition of the costumes, running until Friday, May 24 followed by a pop-up exhibition at Scarborough Library.

Third year student Martyn Barker said: “My costume is being worn by one of the Performing Arts students from Scarborough TEC and they will be touring their show.

“It’s important that the costume can stand up to the rigours of a touring show and I hope that it helps to inspire young people to consider a career in theatre.”