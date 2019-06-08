Swedish sixth formers enjoy visit to Firmac

A group of Swedish sixth formers recently visited local engineering business Firmac, and then Scarborough UTC, as part of their educational visit to the area.

Anna Horling, teacher at Vilhelm Moberg Sixth Form College and trip organiser, said the visit to the area is very important.

She said: “The college brings students to Scarborough every year as part of their last compulsory English course. This gives them experience of communicating in English while learning about English culture and everyday life in the UK.

“We are always thrilled that Firmac welcomes us to its factory. It’s great for the students to see a successful British manufacturing company, exporting all over the world, including Sweden.

“This visit provided a great opportunity for our technology students to learn about Scarborough’s UTC.

“In Sweden, like the UK, there is a shortage of engineers and as educators we are looking at ways to address this.”

Lewis Firth, director at Firmac, said: “This is the third year that we have hosted a visit from Vilhelm Moberg Sixth Form College. 85% of our business is exported worldwide and we work with businesses and partners across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“We believe it’s important to encourage and promote British engineering wherever we can, and this is one such opportunity.”